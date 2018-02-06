On Friday, a 23-year-old man was killed by his girlfriend's family members in Delhi's Khyala. Delhi Chief Minister faced a lot of criticism for not meeting victim's family. Thus, the Delhi CM met the family in West Delhi's Raghubir Nagar on Monday. While sharing his misery with Delhi CM, victim's father has demanded death penalty for his son's murderers.

While sharing his misery with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Ankit Saxena's father demanded death penalty for his son's murderers. The Delhi CM met the family in West Delhi's Raghubir Nagar on Monday. The family has just returned from Haridwar after performing his last rites. With folded hand, the father requested Kejriwal to give justice to his son. "I do not wish for anything but whoever murdered my son should be hanged," Ankit's father requested Delhi CM. Earlier, Kejriwal was facing criticism from Delhi's BJP chief Manoj Tiwari for not visiting Ankit's family.

While talking to Kejriwal, a family member told him that Ankit was badly beaten by the girl’s family. It all started with a verbal exchange that then took this gruesome turn. A neighbour told Ankit’s mother about the incident, who reached the spot to save her son from being beaten up. She fell after a blow and Ankit went ahead to save her. At that moment, one of the girl’s family members grabbed Ankit by his hair and stabbed him in his neck. After listening to family’s plea, Kejriwal promised the best legal assistance possible to the family to ensure justice.

The Delhi government has not mentioned any compensation to the Ankit’s family and the Chief Minister has promised lifetime medical assistance to Ankit’s mother, who suffered a hairline fracture in the brawl. On Friday, the family members of a 20-year-old girl killed her 23-year-old boyfriend in front of her eyes in Delhi’s Khyala. The case is a clear example of honour killing.