On February 1, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal had announced a mega pension plan for workers with a monthly income of up to Rs 15,000 in the informal sector. Under this scheme, workers in the sector will get Rs 3,000 per month after the age of 60.

At the plumbing Skills Mahotsav in New Delhi today, members of the plumbing community expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring pension and insurance to the millions of workers from the unorganised sector. Addressing the programme, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shared his views on the enormous contribution of the plumbing community in building the nation. He also spoke about the government’s responsibility to update them with skills and technology to meet the demands of evolving markets and aspirations of a new India.

Highlighting the benefits of this scheme, he further said the decision taken by the Modi government is unprecedented. The scheme is touted as the largest pension scheme in the world with 100 million potential beneficiates. On February 1, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal had announced a mega pension plan for workers with a monthly income of up to Rs 15,000 in the informal sector. Under this scheme, workers in the sector will get Rs 3,000 per month after the age of 60.

Watch our friends from plumbing community express their gratitude to Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji for ensuring pension & insurance to the millions of workers from the unrecognised sector at Plumbing Skills Mahotsav in Delhi today. #BharataKeMannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/Ay7ZwwQGr8 — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) February 3, 2019

The amount will be directly transferred to the account of the beneficiaries. Apart from the pension plan for workers in the unorganised sector, the Modi government announced an income support scheme for farmers. Under PM Kisaan Samman Nidhi, farmers with less than 2 hectares of land will be given Rs 6,000 per year.

Later in the day, Dharmendra Pradhan addressed a public gathering in Puri district of Odisha where BJP president Amit Shah was also present.

