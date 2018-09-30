The Delhi police has lodged a complaint against a serving Army Major in allegations of raping his domestic helper and threatening her husband. As per the reports, an FIR has been lodged at the Delhi Cantonment police station but no arresting has been done so far.

The Delhi Police on Saturday booked an Army major in allegations of raping his domestic helper and threatening her husband, say reports. An FIR has been lodged at the Delhi Cantonment police station but no arresting has been done so far. The victim told police that she was raped on July 12, when her husband was out.

After the incident, Major beat up and threatened the couple and forced to shut their mouth, the victim said.

She added that he was used to rape her on other occasions too, following which she left his house but her husband stayed back.

Army Major accused of rape by domestic help in Delhi Cantt. Police have registered case. — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2018

The victim said that a month later she got a call from the Major, who told her that her husband has committed suicide. After the phone call, she approached police and lodged her complaint against the major. She added that she fears for her and her son’s life.

Not satisfied with the police proceedings, women approached the court seeking justice. Following the directions from the court, police has lodged a case against Army Major under IPC sections 376 (rape), 354 (molestation), 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (threatening).

Police said they have summoned the accused and asked him to join the investigation. Taking cognizance to the matter, DCP Southwest Devender Arya told reporters that the police has lodged the complaint under related sections and the investigation is underway.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More