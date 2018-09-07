Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two terrorists on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The two terrorists reportedly hailed from Kashmir and were nabbed near the Red Fort area. Reports suggest that the duo was associated with Islamic State in Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing the media over the arrest, DCP (Special Cell) said that the two terrorists were arrested from Jama Masjid bus stop near the Red Fort. The officer added that during investigations they seized 2 pistols, 10 cartridges and 4 mobile phones from their possession.
Briefing the media over the arrest of two terrorists, Delhi Police Special Cell added that the terrorists had acquired the weapons from Uttar Pradesh and were on their way to Jammu and Kashmir.
The investigating police officer added that the seized weapons were to be used for terror activities.
The two arrested terrorists were later identified as Parvez and Jamshed. DCP (Special Cell) confirmed that they were the members of Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK). He added that Parvez’s brother was earlier killed in an encounter with the security forces in January.
During investigations, it was found that Parvez was the member of Hizbul Mujahideen and had recently joined ISJK.
Further disclosing their plan of action, DCP added that Delhi was not their target. During interrogation, they revealed that the ISJK is being headed by Umar Ibn Nazir and his number 2 man is Adil Thokar. After being arrested that they said that they were just following the orders from their head.
The two arrested terrorists, Parvez and Jamshed, have reportedly been sent to a 5-day police remand by Special Cell of Delhi Police.