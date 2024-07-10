Delhi Police Arrest Three Suspects In Killing of African National

On Wednesday, Delhi police announced the arrest of three individuals in connection with the murder of a 40-year-old African national in the Nihal Vihar area. The accused, identified as Rajesh, Abhishek, and Mohit, were apprehended in Uttam Nagar, and a scooter was seized from them.

During initial interrogation, the suspects revealed that the victim, who allegedly sold drugs, had taken money from them for providing narcotics but neither delivered the drugs nor returned their money. Mohit is a known drug addict, while Rajesh and Abhishek were involved in providing logistical support. The three had previously been arrested in separate cases and met in jail.

To track down the suspects, the police team reviewed footage from approximately 150 CCTV cameras and gathered local intelligence. The suspects were initially hiding in the Mangol Pur Kalan area of Delhi. Although an initial raid in this area was unsuccessful, the police received further intelligence, leading to a successful raid in Uttam Nagar where the suspects were arrested.

The victim, identified as Sunday Ernest Morah, was shot dead the previous night in Outer Delhi’s Nihal Vihar area. The incident occurred around 10 pm outside a garment shop in A Block, Vikash Vihar, Chander Vihar, Nilothi Extension. A PCR call alerted the police, who arrived at the scene to find bloodstains but no sign of the injured man, who had been taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital by an unknown individual.

According to reports, Sunday Ernest Morah, a resident of Chander Vihar, sought refuge inside the shop after being attacked by two armed assailants. He sustained three bullet wounds: two in the abdomen and one in the leg. Despite efforts to save him, Morah succumbed to his injuries early the following morning.