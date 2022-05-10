On Monday, the Delhi Police apprehended another person in connection with the weekend shooting outside West Delhi's Subhash Nagar neighbourhood

On Monday, the Delhi Police apprehended another person in connection with the weekend shooting outside West Delhi’s Subhash Nagar neighbourhood. He has also been charged with violating the Arms Act by the police.

The perpetrator, identified as Paras alias Sahil, was apprehended in Dabri after CCTV footage of three persons shooting at a car went viral.

The accused was seen firing at the victims with his left hand in the viral footage. The suspects shot the victims, Ajay Chaudhary and Jassa Chaudhary, on Saturday night.

On Sunday, police detained Raju alias Googga (47) and filed a complaint under sections 307 (attempt to kill), 34 (acts committed by multiple persons in furtherance of a common purpose) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and sections 25, 27 of the Arms Act.

The 47-year-old allegedly provided the black scooty used by the accused to commit the crime.