Delhi Police Arrests Man for Allegedly Killing and Burying Newborn Twins

The crime branch of Delhi Police has apprehended a man accused of killing and burying his newborn twin daughters, reportedly due to familial dissatisfaction over their gender.



The accused, identified as Neeraj Solanki, aged 32 and a resident of Pooth Kalan in Delhi, was captured by authorities in Sampla, Haryana’s Rohtak, after evading arrest by frequently changing his location, as disclosed by Amit Goel, DCP (Crime).



The case came to light following a PCR call on June 3, alerting the police about the alleged murder of the three-day-old twin girls and their burial in a local graveyard. Acting swiftly, a police team secured permission from the subdivisional magistrate to exhume the bodies of the infants. Subsequently, on June 6, a postmortem examination was conducted, and the bodies were handed over to the maternal uncle of the twins. A formal complaint was lodged on behalf of the twins’ mother, initiating a thorough investigation into the matter.



According to police reports, Solanki resorted to changing SIM cards frequently to avoid detection, complicating the investigation. Despite his attempts to evade capture, the police utilized technical data analysis to track and apprehend him.



Solanki, an alleged Delhi University passout, is stated to be running a property business that constitutes his sources of income through rents. The sad event occurred while the woman was being harassed by Solanki’s family over dowry since they got married in 2022. Also, it was said that the woman was taken through a sex determining test or what is usually referred to as rap e or buggery.



In regard to the female twins born to the mother, Solanki and his relatives kidnapped the children and later passed the information that the children had died of illness. Despite this, the woman continued to be tacit for some time until she complained to the police based on which investigations and arrest took place.