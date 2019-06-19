Delhi High Court has issued notices to Delhi police and Home Ministry and has sought the status report in the incident within a week. On June 16, a Sikh driver and his son were ruthlessly beaten up by the policemen in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar. The father-son duo were dragged by the policemen on the road.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday has issued a notice to Delhi police and Home Ministry and has sought the status report in one week time over police assault on a Sikh driver and his son in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar. The next hearing will be July 2, 2019. Meanwhile, the High Court has ordered media outlets not to reveal the identity of a minor boy, who was accompanying his father during the incident. The court has said that despite so many good officers, strict action should be taken against the erring officers who have assaulted the minor child.

The court has further asserted that citizens must be reassured that the police force is with them, especially children. The Delhi police have told the court that FIR has been registered against the officers involved in the incident and crime branch has taken over the case for further investigation.

On Sunday, in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, a group of policemen had beat up a Gramin Seva driver and his son. Both the duo was dragged across the road by the policemen. The assault incident went viral after the video in which the policemen were seen beating the father-son duo with sticks and dragging them on the road. In one of the videos, the driver was seen chasing the cop with a sword.

Delhi High Court issues notice to Delhi police and Home Ministry and seeks status report in a week on the alleged incident of police brutality on auto-driver Sarabjeet Singh and his minor son on June 17 in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar. Next date is July 2. pic.twitter.com/7zMubznhuw — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2019

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also condemned the police brutality and had demanded an impartial probe in the incident. Meanwhile, Delhi Police has submitted a detailed report to the Union Home Ministry on the incident.

Delhi HC says media shall not reveal identity of minor boy;observes,"Delhi Police has many fine officers,if there are some who can't control themselves,action needs to be taken against them.Those who assaulted the father are separate but identify the ones who assaulted the child" https://t.co/eNR4XrGWxq — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2019

Delhi High Court observes on Mukherjee Nagar incident, "our concern is mainly that citizens must be reassured that the police force is with them, especially children". Police tells HC FIR has been registered against erring officials & probe has been transferred to crime branch https://t.co/mDPSd6Ti7I — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App