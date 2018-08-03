A resident of Delhi's Model Town conned a delivery boy and stole Rs 90,000 watch to surprise his girlfriend. after the delivery boy called the Khurana to confirm the delivery address, after which he asked the delivery boy to meet him outside Kashmere Gate Metro station.

In a bid to impress the love of his life, a 22-year-old BTech graduate from Delhi conned a delivery boy and stole Rs 90,000 watch to surprise his girlfriend with an expensive gift. The accused was later identified as Vaibhav Khurana, a resident of Delhi’s Model Town. After the matter was reported, Delhi Police was pressed into action after which they recovered a motorcycle and an expensive watch from the house of the accused. Commenting on the matter, the investigating police said that the accused wanted to surprise his girlfriend with the expensive gift. The officer added that since he did not have the money to but the wristwatch, he planned to con the delivery boy.

Further disclosing the matter, the investigating police officer Nupur Prasad, said that the accused had ordered a Rado watch worth Rs 90,000 from an e-commerce website for Rs 67,000. While placing the order, the accused gave a fake address of some place in Civil Lines.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, after the delivery boy called the Khurana to confirm the delivery address, after which he asked the delivery boy to meet him outside Kashmere Gate Metro station.

After meeting the delivery boy outside the Kashmere gate metro station, Khurana asked him to accompany him on his bike to Civil Lines as he would collect the order and pay him at his home.

Khurana then asked the delivery boy to ring the bell of his house while he left the place saying that he going to park his bike. Later, it was found that the mobile number used by the accused to place the order belonged to a man hailing from Delhi’s GTB Nagar.

During investigations, the police analysed the call details of the number and found a girl’s number. The police later approached her who told them that the number belonged to her boyfriend, Vaibhav Khurana. Following this development, the police zeroed on the boyfriend and conducted raids at his house from where they seized the wristwatch.

