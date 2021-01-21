The South Delhi Police on Thursday provided a fast-moving green corridor of 29 km for ambulances carrying a live heart and lungs from Fortis Hospital in Noida sector 62 to Delhi airport. The organs were further being transported to M.G.M. Hospital in Chennai and Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, officials said.

In a green corridor, a special road route is cleared out for an ambulance that facilitates restored organs meant for transplant or to transfer an unwell patient to succeed in the destined hospital or airport.

The distance which is normally covered in 70-75 minutes, because of green corridor, was covered by the ambulances in just about 28 minutes, they said.

According to the police, Fortis Hospital had requested for a green corridor to facilitate the organ transportation to avoid wastage of time. This was a challenging task for the force because of the ongoing Republic Day rehearsals taking place in the capital, wherein the general public is advised to avoid travelling from the border areas and roads connecting to New Delhi especially in the morning hours resulting in increase of traffic.

Adding to this, the senior officers of the traffic police department also remain deployed in the Republic Day rehearsal and briefings, thus putting forth a bigger challenge.

However, keeping in view the emergency, the challenge was accepted and a green corridor was immediately provided successfully to the ambulances carrying the human organs.

The entire route from Noida sector 62 to Terminal-2 was piloted by TI/LNC Insp. Yashpal Singh and Insp. Ram Kumar, TI/KPC under the guidance of Dy. Commissioner of Police, Surendra Choudhary (IPS).

The efforts and assistance provided by Delhi Traffic Police was appreciated by the administration of Fortis Hospital, Noida given in the service of humanity.