A food stall owner in Delhi was stabbed to death by four local goons after he had refused to give free food to them. The incident took place on Friday after the victim was on his way to meet his friend. The matter has been registered with the Delhi police who have also arrested two accused in the matter.

In a brazen show of muscle power, a stall owner in Gandhi Nagar area of Delhi was stabbed to death by four locals after the owner had denied serving them free food. The victim was identified as a 30-year-old Shahbuddin who lived with his wife and children at Ajeet Nagar area. As per reports, the incident took place on May 18 after the victim was on his way to meet his friend after closing his food stall. Commenting on the matter, the investigating Delhi Police said that two of the four accused have been arrested.

The family of the victim stated that they had informed the police about the four goons who had been torturing the victim but they failed to take any action at the right time. Reports suggested that on Friday at around 10:30 pm the victim was on his way to meet his friend after closing his stall. While Shahbuddin was on his way, the four accused stopped him in between and started misbehaving with him. After the argument went out of control, the accused men stabbed Shahbuddin to death.

Hearing loud cries, the neighbours rushed out and nabbed two of the accused — Mohit and Sunil Pandey. The victim was later rushed to the hospital where the doctor looking after the victim said that he was stabbed seven times in his chest and abdomen. The food stall was being run by Shahbuddin along with his cousin brother Mohammad Arshad. Further disclosing the matter, Arshad said that the accused youth had visited the stall earlier and had left without paying the money. Following which Shahbuddin had registered a complaint with the Delhi Police. The accused were called in and the matter was resolved at the station itself.

On Friday, the accused had again approached the stall and asked for food to which Shahbuddin refused. The accused spotted the owner alone later in the night and stabbed him to death. The police have registered the matter under IPC section 302 based on the statement by the cousin.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App