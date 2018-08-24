Concerned about the situation in the flood-hit Kerala, now the Delhi Police has also donated Rs 1 crore to play its bit for the noble cause. In a letter issued by the Dehli Police, it said that a countless number of people have been dislocated in the aftermath of the Kerala floods, therefore, it is their bounden duty to come forward and contribute to this noble cause.

Extending the helping hand to the flood-hit Kerala, the Delhi Police has donated Rs 1 crore for victims of Kerala floods. In a letter issued by the Delhi Police, it stated that major parts of Kerala have been badly affected by the flood and a countless number of people have become homeless and destitute. As members of the police force of the capital of the country, it is our bounden duty to come forward to donate and contribute to this noble cause.

Facing the flood menace, Kerala has demanded an assistance of Rs 2,600 crore to carry out relief and rescue operations in the state. Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit region, had sanctioned an immediate relief of Rs 500 crore for Kerala.

Also Read: Self-styled Hindu court’s judge says she would have shot dead Mahatma Gandhi if Nathuram Godse had not killed him

The Prime Minister had said that the entire country was standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Kerala in this hour of tragedy. Apart from Centre, several other states have also provided financial assistance to Kerala and have also sent food packages and other goods for daily use to be used during the relief and rescue operations.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi says BJP, RSS spreading hate, playing divisive politics in India

Updating …

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More