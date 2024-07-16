Delhi Police Files Chargesheet Agaisnt Bibhav Kumar In Swati Maliwal Assault Case

The Delhi Police on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against Bibhav Kumar in Swati Maliwal assault case in Tis Hazari Court. Bibhav was produced before the court through video conferencing from Tihar Jail. Judicial Magistrate First class Gaurav Goyal took the charge sheet on record.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Atul Srivastava filed the charge sheet. Additional DCP A Chepyala (IO) was also present during the hearing.

The court was informed that police have invoked Sections 308, 354, 354 B, 506, 509, and 341, IPC and Section 201 of IPC has been added in the charge sheet.

As evidence, police have annexed Bibhav Kumar’s Mobile phone, sim card, and DVR/NVR of CCTV camera installed at the Chief Minister’s residence.

Delhi police Charge sheet has 500 pages. Delhi Police 100 people were examined and 50 are made Witnesses.

The court has put up the charge sheet for consideration on July 30.

The court directed the jail authorities to produce the accused physically before the court on July 30.

Two bail pleas have already been dismissed by the trial court. Another bail application has been dismissed by the High Court recently.

Bibhav Kumar is in judicial custody. He was arrested on May 18 in a case registered on the Complaint of AAP MP Swati Maliwal. The alleged incident is of the morning of May 13 that took place at CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

