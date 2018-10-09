A son with is 2 accomplices have been arrested by the Delhi Police on charges for killing his father. As per the reports, the man was addicted to gambling and killed his father to take over the business. The Delhi Police has arrested all accused from Azadpur in Delhi. ACP Ajit Singla told reporters that the accused has confessed the crime during the interrogation.

The Delhi Police has arrested a man with his 2 friends in allegations of killing his father in Majlis Park area in Azadpur. As per the police reports, the 37-year-old Gaurav Khera was addicted to gambling and killed his father to take the family business. The police has also nabbed his two accomplices, Vishal Garg, 23, and Sadiq Khan, 22 on similar charges.

Additional Commissioner of Police Ajit Singla told reporters that Gaurav Khera hated his father, Anil Khera and has confessed that he lost all his savings in gambling and was unable to repay the loans he had taken.

“Due to his gambling habit, his father once refused to bail him out and also slapped him publicly. Since then, he planned to eliminate his father,” said ACP Ajit Singla.

As per the police reports, Gaurav Khera planned to kill his father to take over the business and promised his friend Vishal Garg to give 25% share in his father’s chemical business, if he helps him to assassinate his father.

To execute the murder plan, Vishal Garg teamed up with Sadiq Khan and Shamsher. On May 21, Khan and Shamsher shot Anil Khera in Ghaziabad, when he was out to attend a business meeting.

Police said that 3 accused have been arrested and the 4th man, Shamsher, is still on the run.

