Delhi Police head constable commits suicide: A head constable of the Delhi Police allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver in premises of Delhi Secretariat on Friday morning. The head constable, identified as Sohanveer, took the extreme step in the VIP parking lot of Delhi Secretariat. The incident came to light when police received a PCR call at 5:53 am this morning. In a statement, the Delhi Police said the 35-year-old policeman, identified as head constable Sohanveer, committed suicide by his service pistol this morning and the deceased was stationed at Delhi Secretariat.

The cops have also recovered a suicide note from the spot, which indicates domestic discord as the prima facie reason of the suicide. Meanwhile, the police have sent body for autopsy and launched an enquiry into the matter. This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

