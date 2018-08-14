Delhi Police has beefed up security in various parts of the national capital, ahead of the 71st Independence Day, following inputs from intelligence agencies that terror outfits are planning an attack in the city. Around 1000 CCTV cameras have been installed around the Red Fort and on the routes leading to it.

The Delhi Police has launched a manhunt to nab the suspected terrorist posing as an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer in the national capital. As the country is set to celebrate its 71st Independence Day, security forces are on their toes, following inputs from intelligence agencies that terrorist organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad are planning an attack in the national capital. As a precautionary measure, police have beefed up security in the national capital, particularly at public places and metro stations.

Recently, the national capital police received an input from intelligence agencies that a suspected terrorist posing as an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer was spotted at Connaught Place, one of the congested areas in Delhi. Around 1000 CCTV cameras have been installed around the Red Fort, from where the Prime Minister will address the nation on August 15.

15 companies of security personnel have been deployed around the Red Fort and on the routes leading to it. Not only in the national capital, security has been beefed up across the country, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, amid reports of the presence of terrorists in the state. Delhi Police has also issued an alert, asking citizens to be safe ahead of the Independence Day. Delhi Police on its Twitter wrote, “Help us in keeping your neighbourhood safe. Be a part of the eyes and ears scheme of @DelhiPolice.Together #SafeDelhi.”

In the recent time, Delhi Police has intensified its operations against terrorism. The national capital police had asked citizens to unite against terrorism. Earlier, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for August 15, Independence Day, saying that the roads will be closed for general traffic at the Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg and Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg and Esplanade Road and Link Road between 5 AM to 9 AM.

