Delhi Police Intensify Search In AAP MP Swati Maliwal's Assault Case

Swati Maliwal, the Rajya Sabha MP representing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has reported severe internal injuries after an alleged assault by Bibhav Kumar, an aide to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The incident has sparked outrage and raised concerns about the safety of women in political circles.

Maliwal underwent a comprehensive medical examination at AIIMS, Delhi, lasting over three hours, according to a medico-legal case report filed on Friday. The Delhi Police have escalated efforts to locate Bibhav Kumar following Maliwal’s statement, which resulted in the registration of an FIR at her residence.

The former chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) detailed the alleged assault in her complaint, stating that Kumar physically attacked her in the drawing room of Kejriwal’s official residence, where the Chief Minister was present. Maliwal recounted being subjected to verbal abuse and physical violence, including slapping 7-8 times, dragged and kicked in the chest and beating with a stick, resulting in injuries to her face, chest, and stomach.

In her complaint, Maliwal described a terrifying ordeal, alleging that Kumar relentlessly assaulted her despite her pleas for him to stop. She further claimed that when she attempted to defend herself, Kumar intensified the attack, dragging her and continuing to inflict harm.

Following the assault, Maliwal called the police for assistance, but security personnel allegedly instructed by Kumar reportedly forced her to leave the premises. Despite her injuries, Maliwal remained outside the Chief Minister’s residence until police arrived.

The Delhi Police have initiated a manhunt for Bibhav Kumar, who was found missing from his residence in Chandrawal Nagar. Teams from the Crime Branch and Special Cell are actively pursuing his whereabouts to apprehend him.

An FIR has been filed under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including assault with intent to outrage modesty, criminal intimidation, and insult to modesty, based on Maliwal’s statement recorded by police officials.

In response to the incident, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned Bibhav Kumar for a hearing.

During a press conference in Lucknow, Kejriwal avoided direct questions about the incident, deflecting attention to other issues. AAP MP Sanjay Singh highlighted Kumar’s misconduct and criticized the BJP for failing to address women’s issues.

The Congress, allied with AAP in the opposition INDIA bloc, echoed calls for accountability and justice in the wake of the assault on Maliwal.

As the investigation unfolds, the incident underscores broader concerns about women’s safety in political environments, prompting calls for action and accountability from authorities.

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Latest Updates

Maliwal’s medical check-up began on Thursday night and continued for approximately four hours. A Delhi Police team escorted her to AIIMS, arriving at 11 pm and departing at 3:15 am. Vandana Singh, a member of the DCW, was also present. During the examination, Maliwal underwent an X-ray and a CT scan.

In her complaint, Maliwal detailed that she was physically assaulted and hit multiple times on “sensitive body parts,” according to police sources. The Delhi Police has intensified its investigation, dispatching a team to Kumar’s residence, though he was not found there.

Also read: Amit Shah Attributes Increased Voter Turnout To Success Of Article 370 Abrogation

Ten police teams are engaged in the investigation, with four specifically tasked with tracking Kumar’s location. Sources suggest Kumar might be in Amritsar, but there is also speculation that he could be in Maharashtra, where a rally of the INDIA bloc is scheduled.

Maliwal’s statement is expected to be recorded today under Section 164, which mandates that the victim’s statement be given before a judge. The Delhi Police plans to review footage from all eight CCTV cameras at the Chief Minister’s residence and record statements from everyone who interacted with Maliwal there, including the taxi driver who transported her to Kejriwal’s house on May 13.

Political Reactions and Protests

The incident has sparked political unrest, with members of the Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha protesting outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence. The protesters, carrying bangles, demanded Kejriwal’s resignation.

The case first came to light when Maliwal went to the Civil Lines police station on Monday, alleging that a member of Kejriwal’s personal staff had assaulted her at the Chief Minister’s official residence. A day later, AAP MP Sanjay Singh confirmed the allegations in a press conference, stating that Bibhav Kumar “misbehaved” with Maliwal and that Kejriwal would take strict action in the matter.

As the investigation unfolds, the Delhi Police’s intensified search for Bibhav Kumar and the political implications of the alleged assault continue to draw significant attention.

Also read: AAP MP Swati Maliwal Reports Alleged Assault at CM Kejriwal’s Residence, Police and NCW Take Action

Show Full Article