A 5-year-old boy, who was kidnapped in broad daylight from his school bus, was rescued by the Crime Branch team of the Delhi Police on a Monday night following a brief exchange of gunfire. The Class 1 student was kidnapped on January 25 by two men on the motorcycle in east Delhi after shooting the bus driver in the leg. The incident took place at 7:30 AM, while the students were on their way to school. The Delhi police rescued the child from Ghaziabad where he was being held captive by the kidnappers. During the rescue operation, one of the kidnappers was arrested other was shot dead while the third kidnapper was left severely injured during the exchange of gunfire.

As per reports, the injured kidnapper is currently being treated at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (GTB). The rescued child has been handed over to his parents. Two days after the boy was kidnapped, the kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 70 lakh for his release. Following which the case was then transferred to the Crime Branch. According to a report by Indian Express, Police started scanning all the CCTV footages and established that the kidnappers before executing the incident, conducted recce to understand about the area and how they will be executing their plan. Police have found several footages where they have seen the kidnappers and later with the help of technical surveillance, police started tracking their location.

We got to know at 1 o'clock at night that our child has been found. We went to GTB and he was handed over to us. Doctor said that he needs rest: Grandfather of the child pic.twitter.com/L3QXCO6qZT — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 6, 2018

Commenting on the matter, police reports stated that the incident took place when the bus had halted to pick other students. After the bus stopped, two men on bike with their helmets on entered the bus and started questioning about a particular boy. As per reports, the accused pointed the gun a female sitting in the front seat after which she pointed towards the boy. After the kidnapper left, the police were informed and the injured driver was rushed to the hospital.