Delhi Police junked the rumours of riots in Northwest Delhi staing it baseless. A few metro stations have also been closed as precautions.

As the rumors of riots surfaced in north west Delhi, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) responded to the SOS and told the media that situation is normal. He junked the reports asserting that everything is fine and people on need to panic.

Delhi Police said rumour is the biggest enemy! A rumor has been noticed that there is some tension in the Khyala-Raghubir Nagar area of West District. There is no truth behind it. All are requested to keep calm as the situation is absolutely normal and peaceful, said the Delhi Police.

SHO #RajouriGarden AnilSharma says do not believe rumours. All is calm in his area. ! Pls listen in. #delhipolice pic.twitter.com/b2azNE8bAy — Neeta Sharma (@NEETAS11) March 1, 2020

Taking precautionary measures, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) closed several mrtro stations. Sharing the information on the micro-blogging website Twitter to announce that the entry and exit gates of Tilak Nagar metro station have been closed.

