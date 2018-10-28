Two Delhi Police officers who were robbed were identified as constable Virender and an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Anil. The incident took place while the two officers were on their way home. During investigations, the police also found a man tied to the back seat of the car in which the accused was intercepted. Later, it was found that the accused had threatened the same man and took his car.

In what could be perceived as a major embarrassment for the Delhi Police, two of its cops were robbed off their mobile phones by four armed men on Friday in north-west Delhi’s Rohini area. The incident came to light on Sunday. As per initial reports, the two Delhi Police personnel, who have been identified as constable Virender and an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Anil, were robbed when were on their way home. After the incident took place, the police initiated a search operation and nabbed two of the four accused who robbed Virender and Anil.

Soon after the incident took place, one of the Delhi Police officers rushed to a nearby PCR van and further alerted them about the vehicles in which the accused had come. A few moments later, the PCR tracked down the vehicles and tried to intercept them. However, one of the two vehicles managed to flee but the police managed to nab two of the accused. As per a report by the DNA, the driver of the vehicle managed to flee but police arrested the occupants.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Police Control Room) said that at least four armed men came out of a car and threatened the police officers to hand them their car keys. After the officers resisted, a scuffle broke out following which the accused managed to rob the officers of their mobile phones.

During investigations, the Police further found a man tied to the back seat of the car in which the accused was intercepted. Later, it was found that the accused had threatened the same man and took his car. The Delhi Police further found two guns and a country-made pistol, a revolver and cartridges from the car.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More