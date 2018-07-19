Delhi police has tightened the security in the national capital after Intelligence agencies issued an alert ahead of Independence Day. The security agencies have warned that Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) could plan a terror attack in Delhi on August 15, 2018.

Intelligence agencies on Thursday issued an alert in Delhi ahead of Independence Day on August 15, say reports. The security agencies have warned that Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) could plan a terror attack in the national capital on August 15. After the alert issued by intelligence agencies, Delhi police has packed Delhi-NCR borders and keeping an eye on all movements.

The alert has been issued on basis of information revealed by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists Syed Muneer-ul-Hassan Qadri, Ashiq Baba and Tariq Ahmad Dar, who were recently arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

These terrorists were arrested for attack on Nagrota army camp in 2016. In that attack, 7 Indian army soldiers were killed by the terrorists.

Earlier, NIA spokesperson had said that terrorist Qadir revealed that he along with other valley based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) operatives were in touch with its leadership in Pakistan and had received a freshly infiltrated group of three Pakistani terrorists from the Samba sector a day before the attack (on November 29, 2016).

