Days after the Mirchi attack on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi police on Monday arrested a Muslim cleric who had gone to the CM’s office after a live bullet was seized from his wallet during checking. As per ANI, the cleric had gone to meet CM Kejriwal with a request to increase the salary of Waqf Board.

As per the Delhi police, the cleric identified as Imran, have told them that he found the bullet in the donation of a mosque, he kept it in his wallet and later forgot about it. Further investigations into the matter are underway.

Last week, CM Arvind Kejriwal was attacked with Mirchi powder inside the Delhi Secretariat, provoking outrage from his party and even leaders from across the political spectrum.

The attacker was identified as 40-year-old Anil Kumar Sharma, who has claimed that the powder “fell unintentionally”. However, the video of the incident released by the Delhi Police clearly shows how Sharma first handed over a letter to CM Kejriwal and then swooped down to touch his feet, got up and smeared chilli powder on CM’s face.

After the Mirchi attack, the AAP had accused the BJP and the police for the attack. Delhi Home Minister Satyendra Jain had demanded the Union government to take immediate steps to bring DP under the control of the AAP government. Jain had said that Delhi had become unsafe for inhabitants.

