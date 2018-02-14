Ariz Khan also is known as Junaid was absconding for over 10 years now. The arrest of the dreaded terrorist is being perceived as a major achievement for the security forces. Ariz Khan was believed to be the fourth accused managed to escape from the encounter scenario. Junaid is also believed to be involved in several other incidents including the 2008 blasts in Jaipur (May 13), Ahmedabad (July 26) and Delhi (September 13).

On Wednesday, the Delhi Police Special Cell nabbed the most wanted Indian Mujahideen terrorist Ariz Khan also known as Junaid. The accused, Ariz Khan was also named in five other bomb blast cases registered by the police. As per reports, the arrested Indian Mujahideen terrorist was the mastermind behind the Batla house encounter that took place on September 13, 2008. Ariz Khan also known as Junaid was absconding for over 10 years now. The arrest of the dreaded terrorist is being perceived as a major achievement for the security forces.

Commenting on the arrest of the dreaded Indian Mujahideen, DCP (Special cell) PS Kushwaha confirmed the reports of the arrest of the terrorist. Talking to Indian Express, the officer said that it was big catch as Junaid had been absconding for over 10 years now. The accused has been identified as a native of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh. It was found that he also had an engineering degree. The Batla House encounter took place six days after the serial blasts in Delhi’s Pahargang, Barakhamaba Raod, Cannuaght Place, Grater Kailash and Govindpuri in which 30 people died while 100 injured. Following the series of blasts, National Investigating Agency (NIA) had declared a reward of Rs 10 lakh while Delhi Police issued a reward of Rs 5 lakh to anyone who would inform them about the details regarding the terrorist.

Reports suggest that during the Batla House encounter, two suspected Indian Mujahideen terrorists — Mohammed Sajid and Atif Amin — were killed by the security forces. Apart from neutralising to terrorist, the police nabbed two suspected Indian Mujahideen operatives — Mohammad Saif and Zeeshan. Meanwhile, Ariz Khan was believed to be the fourth accused managed to escape from the encounter scenario. Junaid is also believed to be involved in several other incidents including the 2008 blasts in Jaipur (May 13), Ahmedabad (July 26) and Delhi (September 13).