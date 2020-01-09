Delhi Police Special Cell busts ISIS terror module in Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police on Thursday busted an Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terror module and arrested three alleged terrorists from Delhi’s Wazirabad area, DCP PS Kushwaha said. The terror suspects have been identified as Abdul Samad, Syed Ali Nawaz, 25, and C Khwaja Moinuddin, 47. Large quantities of arms and ammunition are said to be seized from their possession.

The Delhi Police said the arrested terror suspects were hatching a conspiracy to carry out terror attacks in Delhi-NCR and neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. Two of the three terror suspects are said to be involved in the brutal murder of Hindu Maunnani leader KPS Suresh Kumar on June 18, 2014, the Special Cell told reporters. Suresh Kumar was the president of the Hindu Munnani for Thiruvallur East district in Tamil Nadu. The arrest of the three persons could help the Tamil Nadu Police, which failed to make any headway in the Suresh Kumar murder case, gather enough evidence against the accused.

Reports said Syed Nawaz from Kanyakumari, and C Khwaja Moinuddin from Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu along with their friend Abdul Shamim, 25, had skipped trial in December 2019 while Haneef Khan, 29, Imran Khan, 32, and Mohamed Zaid, 24, not only provided shelter to the three accused but also helped them get fake documents to flee the country.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) congratulated the Delhi Police for busting the terror module. The party said it is grateful to the police.

Following the arrest of the three suspects, security has been tightened at important places and government installations in Delhi. Alert Delhi Police jawans are keeping a tight vigil on the movement of suspicious vehicles and persons in the capital city. Earlier, in the day the Delhi Police has made elaborate security arrangements keeping in view the presence of EU delegates in the country.

