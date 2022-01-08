The video was first shared by an apparently fake account with a Sikh username, 'Anjali Kaur.' Delhi Police has registered a case against 'propagators' of the video.

Delhi Police on Friday took cognizance of a viral video being circulated on Twitter that was doctored to show the ‘Cabinet Committee on Security’ of India calling for the removal of Sikh personnel from the Indian Army. A case has been registered against the ‘propagators’ of the video. A tweet by the police force stated, “A morphed video of Cabinet Committee meeting after CDS Gen Rawat’s demise has been circulated with the ill-intent to create social discord in Sikh community. Case has been registered against propagators of the said video on Social media. We urge you to exercise caution.”

Earlier in the day, a PIB fact-check established that the video is ‘fake.’ PIB also added that ‘no such discussion/meeting has taken place.’

A tweet referring to a viral video claim that in a #Cabinet Committee meeting on Security, there was a call for the removal of Sikhs from the Indian Army.#PIBFactCheck ▶️ The claim is #Fake

The video was first shared by an apparently fake account with a Sikh username, Anjali Kaur. The handle with Twitter ID ‘@heyanjaliii’ is now suspended. The video was subsequently shared by several such handles.

It is noteworthy that the video was shared shortly after PM Narendra Modi’s Punjab visit was cancelled after protesters blocked his cavalcade on the way to an event in Ferozepur. This caused the Prime Minister’s convoy to be stuck at a flyover for around 20 minutes resulting in a major security breach.

