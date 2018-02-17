The matter that took place on February 7 was highlighted after the girl shared a video where she captured the whole incident on her phone. In the video shared by the victim, the accused was seen with a bag on his laps to hide his activities. The Delhi police have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 in order to seek help from the public to put the accused behind the bars. Reports suggest that the accused kept touching the girl on her waist while the bus filled with passengers kept shush.

The Delhi Police seems to be leaving no stone unturned in nabbing the accused who was filmed masturbating in a public bus on February 7 by a Delhi University student. In a bid to nab the accused, the investigating police on Saturday announced a reward for anyone who would give information regarding the accused middle-aged man. The Delhi police have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 in order to seek help from the public to put the accused behind the bars. The shocking incident took place when the bus was in the Vasant Vihar area in south Delhi.

In order to fasten the arrest of the accused, the Delhi police have also put out notices with the picture of the accused at several places. According to the notices put up by the police, the accused had been charged under 49/18, U/S – 354A/ 354/ 294 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Reports suggest that the accused kept touching the girl on her waist while the bus filled with passengers kept shush. Soon after the incident took place, the victim, a student of Delhi University, immediately stepped out of the bus and filed a complaint with the Vasant Vihar police station.

Delhi Police announce reward for anyone who gives information of the man who was allegedly masturbating sitting next to a girl inside a bus pic.twitter.com/TfHMHo7LZq — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2018

Talking to the media over the shocking incident the victim stated that she was left stunned but then she made a video of the incident and later posted it on social media to make people aware of the incident. She further said, “People don’t even consider something like this a form of sexual harassment”. The following incident drew massive criticism from across the nation as even after a number of announcements by the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that CCTV cameras must be installed in every public buses, there was no CCTV camera or a security marshal to ensure women’s safety while commuting.