Coming as a new twist in former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor’s late wife Sunanda Pushkar’s death mystery, the Delhi Police is considering Pushkar’s last social message as her dying declaration which she emailed to Shashi Tharoor. Almost a week before Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in a hotel room in Delhi, Sunanda Pushkar in an email had said that she “lost her will to live”, according to Delhi Police. The information came after the Delhi Police filed a 3,000-page chargesheet which accuses Shashi Tharoor of abetting her to suicide. The police also said that Sunanda’s messages on social media have been taken as “dying declaration.”

According to the charge-sheet filed by the Delhi Police, Sunanda Pushkar had written in the email, “I have no desire to live… all I pray for is death.” The email was written on January 8, around 9 days before when Pushkar was found dead in a hotel room. The charge-sheet quotes a special investigation team as stating that Shashi Tharoor “as a husband ignored Sunanda when she was sliding or slipping into depression and she had Alprax.”

The entire chargesheet is, however, yet to be made public. As per reports, the police has concluded that it is a suicide and not murder. Reports said that the police has charged Congress leader Shashi Tharoor as an accused in the case. In the chargesheet was filed before Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh under sections 498 A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

