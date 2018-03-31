Delhi police have traced down the whistleblower who claimed that he had informed to various authorities about the alleged paper leak the night before the CBSE class 10 math exam. The police had asked the tech giant Google about the email details of the whistleblower, who sent email to CBSE chairman at about 1:30 am on the night before the Class 10 mathematics exam, which was held on March 28, about the paper leak.

Hours after a whistleblower from Punjab’s Ludhiana claimed that he had warned the CBSE, police and the PM on the night before the paper leak, Delhi Police has identified him after receiving help from the tech giant Google. As per the police officials he is being questioned about his claims about the paper leak. Earlier in the day, national capital city police’s Crime Branch had sought the details of email id from which CBSE chairperson was informed about the CBSE class 10 mathematics examination leak from Google. The identity of the whistleblower is yet to be revealed. Talking about the matter, senior police officials have refused to disclose further details in the matter.

The whistleblower had sent mail to Central Board of Secondary Education chairperson at about 1:30 am on the night before the Class 10 mathematics exam, which was held on March 28, about the paper leak. The mail sent through Gmail id also compromises 12 pictures of the handwritten mathematics paper allegedly leaked on the social media application WhatsApp. The whistleblower warning through email, CBSE proceeded with the same examination as per schedule. When asked about the reasons for not cancelling information despite receiving information on the night before, Education Secretary on March 30, Friday said that there wasn’t enough time to cancel the exam. Today, Delhi Police has sent 3 teams to schools, exam centres & residences of students in outer Delhi.

ALSO READ: India ups troop deployment along China border

More than 60 people have been questioned till now out of which 10 are tutors of coaching centres, more than 50 cell phones of students & tutors have been seized till now. Yesterday, Education Secretary Anil Swarup addressed the media and announced that Economics re-test for Class 12 will be held on April 25 and Class 10 Mathematics re-examination date will be announced within next 15 days, and it will be conducted in July.

Education Secretary also added that the class 10 Maths paper leak was restricted to Delhi and Haryana only, so retest will be held in these 2 regions.After receiving complaints from the regional director of CBSE, Delhi police had registered two separate FIRs on March 27 and 28 to investigate the alleged leak of Class 12 economics and Class 10 mathematics paper.

ALSO READ: 2 former Hyderabad University students arrested for hatching conspiracy to murder VC

ALSO READ: Clashes break out in Rajasthan’s Jaitaran over Hanuman Jayanti proceedings

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App