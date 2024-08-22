Delhi Police Uncover Al-Qaeda Terror Module; Six Arrested, Eight Detained

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police Special Cell, in collaboration with police forces from Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, has dismantled an Al-Qaeda-inspired terror module.

The module, led by Dr. Ishtiyaq from Ranchi, had plans to establish a ‘Khilafat’ and execute terrorist activities within India. According to police sources, the members of the module underwent indoctrination and weapons training at various locations.

Six individuals were arrested in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, where they were found undergoing weapon-handling training. Additionally, about eight other suspects from Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh have been detained for questioning.

Ongoing interrogations at multiple locations have led to further raids, with 15 sites in Ranchi, one in Rajasthan, and one in Aligarh being searched. During these raids, police seized a variety of weapons, including an AK-47 rifle, a .38-bore revolver, an air rifle, an iron elbow pipe, a hand grenade, and six live AK-47 cartridges, among other items.

This operation has successfully thwarted a potential terrorist threat. Investigations are still in progress to uncover more details about the module’s plans and activities.

Also Read: 32-Year-Old Satish Sharma Arrested In Thane For Violent Car Crash Incident