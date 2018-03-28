In a joint operation, Delhi Police and Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force have arrested 4 people involved in the Staff Selection Commission examination fraud. The accused people used to help candidates in the exam through technological software like Team Viewer. According to police officials, the gang would take around Rs 3 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for helping candidates in the exam.

In a major crackdown, Delhi Police and Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) have jointly busted the gang involved in the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examination fraud. The people arrested are accused of helping candidates in the exam through technological software like Team Viewer. The UP STF and Delhi Police have arrested 4 people, identified as Sonu Singh, Ajay Jaiswal, Param and Gaurav. However, police officials said they are yet to arrest 2 more people involved in the case, who are on the run – Harpal and Anni. The police said, the gang used to take around Rs 3 lakh to Rs 10 for helping candidates in the exam. The gang was also controlling 10 examination centres through the Team Viewer software.

Talking about the arrest, Deputy Superintendent of Police, UP STF Brijesh Singh said, “The accused persons would gain access to the computer systems of the candidates who paid the money. The solver would then answer all the questions using the software. When the Team Viewer software could not be used, they would take control of the computer by fixing the LAN connections with that of another computer in the exam centre and answer all the questions.” Harpal and Sonu were main conspirators and gang leaders, the gang members were nabbed by the police after raiding a building in Delhi’s Timarpur area. The police have also recovered 10 mobile phones, 3 laptops, 3 luxury cars, a pen drive and Rs 5 lakh cash.

The police said we will look be looked into mobile phones to further investigate the matter. After preliminary probe, police officials are suspecting that gang may have helped around 100 people involved in the case. Revealing further course of action, a police officer said, “We have their WhatsApp screenshots, call details and other crucial evidence.

The gang started working in 2011 in Delhi and with the time the gang started using technology to help students cheating on the exam.The gang expanded its footprints in other states with the time. The police added that one of the accused Gaurav had visited a Jaipur-based centre on March 20 and helped a candidate cheat in his SSC exam.

