As the Delhi turned gas chamber, Chief Ministers of Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab have urged the Centre to convene a meeting of North India leaders over the serious problem. CM Arvind Kejriwal had written to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar over the rising pollution in the state. He had said Delhi is not a particular state which is witnessing the serious problem but North India as a whole is involved in it. Kejriwal wondered how the German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited India due to the current pollution.

The AAP-led government in the national capital is balming the farmers of Punjab and Haryana who carried out the stubble burning and pollute the air in the surrounding areas. They also alleged that govts in Haryana and Punjab have failed to control the stubble burning in the respective states.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also wrote to Prakash Javadekar and urged him to convene a meeting of chief ministers of Delhi and neighbouring states to prepare a joint strategy to address the problem of pollution.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged him to find a concrete solution to avoid the pollution in North India. He criticized Centre for not approving the proposal for a separate bonus amount to avoid stubble burning by the farmers. CM Amrinder further said Punjab had tried hard to enact a law against stubble burning and was even penalizing the farmers for the same.

For the past several years, the national capital has been reeling under harsh pollution during the month of November and December. This year, the Delhi govt had also directed people to avoid the burning of crackers on the eve of Diwali.

