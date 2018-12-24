Union Environment Secretary CK Mishra on Monday dubbed the situation as temporary adding the authorities have been taking all necessary actions to tackle the situation. A three-day ban has been imposed on industrial activities in pollution hotspots and construction work across Delhi-NCR by the government authorities.

Delhi’s pollution levels continue to remain severe as the air quality worsened on Monday and was recorded in the “emergency” category. The authorities have claimed that the situation will continue to remain worse citing the unfavourable meteorological conditions which are impeding the dispersion of pollutants. Earlier in the day, data showed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) highlighted a minor improvement in the city’s air quality. The concentration of poisonous particulate matter was recorded on an average of 450 on Sunday while today it came down by one point to an average of 449.

Meanwhile, Union Environment Secretary CK Mishra on Monday dubbed the situation as temporary adding the authorities have been taking all necessary actions to tackle the situation. A three-day ban has been imposed on industrial activities in pollution hotspots and construction work across Delhi-NCR by the government authorities.

Addressing a press conference, Mishra said it is not the levels of emissions that have suddenly gone up, but it is the weather conditions that should be credited for Delhi’s severe air quality. He added that the situation is most likely to get better from December 26.

Since Diwali, the national capital is facing severe pollution levels. Delhi faced the same situation on June 15 when the concentration of poisonous particulate matter was recorded on an average of 447.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More