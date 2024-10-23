Home
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Delhi Pollution: SC Pulls Up Centre Over ‘Toothless’ Environment Laws

The Supreme Court criticized the Centre and Punjab, Haryana for failing to enforce stubble burning regulations, calling the Environment Act "toothless."

Delhi Pollution: SC Pulls Up Centre Over ‘Toothless’ Environment Laws

In a significant ruling on Wednesday, the Supreme Court of India expressed strong disapproval of the Central and state governments for their inadequate measures in addressing the persistent issue of stubble burning in North India. The court characterized the Environment Protection Act as “toothless,” criticizing the lack of stringent regulations and enforcement actions against violators.

During the proceedings, a bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, and Augustine George Masih scrutinized the Punjab and Haryana governments for their failure to take effective action against stubble burning offenders. The justices highlighted the concerning fact that out of approximately 1,080 reported violators in Punjab, only nominal fines had been levied against 473 individuals. This glaring lack of accountability leaves over 600 offenders unpunished, creating a perception that such actions carry no consequences.

MUST READ: Maharashtra Elections: NCP Unveils First Candidate List, Ajit Pawar To Contest From Baramati

Justice Oka directly addressed the chief secretary of Punjab, demanding clarification regarding a purported false statement made to the advocate general concerning a request for Central government assistance in providing tractors and diesel to farmers. The court warned that contempt proceedings could be initiated if the responsible parties were not identified, emphasizing their commitment to holding officials accountable.

The court also reviewed an affidavit submitted by the chief secretary of Haryana, who attended the session in person. While he claimed that substantial efforts had been made to curb stubble burning citing the appointment of 5,123 nodal officers and the establishment of a monitoring committee the justices were skeptical. They noted that despite these initiatives, there were still 400 reported burning incidents, with only 32 FIRs filed, indicating a pattern of selective enforcement.

In a striking moment, the justices pointed out inconsistencies in the chief secretary’s statements. Just moments after mentioning 317 verified instances of stubble burning, he contradicted himself by referring to 419 incidents in his affidavit. The bench urged the chief secretary to ensure accuracy in all future communications to the court.

The Supreme Court’s remarks underscore the urgent need for robust measures to tackle stubble burning, a practice that significantly contributes to air pollution in Delhi and surrounding areas. The court’s frustration with the inaction of both state and Central governments serves as a call to prioritize environmental protection and public health.

As this situation unfolds, the pressure is mounting on the Punjab and Haryana administrations to implement effective solutions and demonstrate accountability in their enforcement of environmental laws.

ALSO READ: Baba Siddique Murder: Who Is Anmol Bishnoi, Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Linked To Shooters?

Filed under

air pollution North India Environment Protection Act Stubble burning regulations Supreme Court India
