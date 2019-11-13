Delhi Pollution: In cognizance to the deteriorating Air Quality in Delhi, the Supreme Court-mandated Environment Prevention and Control Authority (EPCA) on Wednesday ordered to shut all schools in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) till November 15. Reports said the decision was taken by the Supreme Court-mandated bench as national capital’s pollution level moved close to an emergency like situation. It was also advised that people should avoid going outdoor.

Reports said on Wednesday morning, the air quality was measured over 454 on the AQI, which falls under the severe category. A layer of toxic smog was also witnessed by the Delhites. In some parts of Delhi, the air quality was measured around 500. Jahangirpuri and Rohini were the most-dangerous areas with 483 PM, while air quality was measured over 470 in outer Delhi’s Mundka and Bawana.

Pollution level in areas in NCR like Noida (469), Greater Noida (459), Gurgaon (450), Faridabad (436), and Ghaziabad (468) also crossed touched the hazardous mark. If the reports are to be believed then the pollution level would decrease only by November 16.

Earlier, reports had quoted Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal stating that Odd-Even scheme may be increased by a week if needed. He said Delhi is the national capital and the image that has been sent to the world is not right. If need the Odd and Even scheme would be extended for a few more days and this has been monitored on a regular basis.

The environment was fine in and around Delhi untill farmer’s from near states haven’t burned the stubble. The Supreme Court had also directed the state government to ensure that no stubble should be burned in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Delhi CM said farmers should use the stubble to produce CNG rather wasting it and harming the environment. This will help reduce pollution and increase farm income.

