Bentley-autorickshaw collision in Delhi: According to reports, Ponty Chadha's nephew Ashish Chadha rammed his Bentley into an autorickshaw on Vinay Marg in Delhi's Chanakyapuri on Monday. Among the four injured people, one died while undergoing treatment. Delhi Police have arrested Ashish.

Bentley-autorickshaw collision in Delhi: At least one person succumbed to injury on Monday after an overspeeding car rammed into an autorickshaw on Vinay Marg in New Delhi’s Chanakyapuri. According to reports, four people were left injured in the accident and were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where one of the injured died while undergoing treatment. Delhi Police has arrested the main accused, who is reported to be the nephew of late liquor baron Ponty Chadha.

According to reports, Ashish Chadha, nephew of late Noida-based liquor baron Ponty Chadha, rammed his Bentley car into an autorickshaw. The injured people were immediately escorted to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. One of the four persons who were critically injured in the accident succumbed to the grave injuries they sustained. Delhi Police acted swiftly on the matter and arrested the main accused – Ashish Chadha – under IPC 304 A.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi district: One person has succumbed to injuries, case registered under IPC 304 A. The accused has been arrested, he was not drunk. https://t.co/WIcgRgUAzw — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2019

Last month, a boy was killed and three others sustained severe injuries as their car turned turtle after hitting a divider in north Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla area. Medical reports then confirmed that four of them were under the influence of alcohol. The deceased was identified as Shivam Shankar while the injured were identified as Kashish, Nitin and Arnesh.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More