The Delhi government has written to the Central Government, expressing its concern about a possible coal shortage in power plants that supply electricity to the national capital and urged it to ensure adequate coal supply.

Officials warned that because Delhi receives the maximum supply of 728 MW from Dadri-II Power Station and 100 MW from Unchahar Power Station, there may be an issue with 24-hour power supply to several vital institutions such as the Delhi Metro and hospitals if these two power plants are disrupted.

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain convened an emergency meeting on Thursday at the Delhi Secretariat in this regard, and he also wrote a letter to the Central Government requesting intervention to ensure that enough coal is available for the power plants that supply electricity to the national capital.

In a statement, Jain said, “There is now a coal scarcity in several thermal power plants generating electricity. Both the Dadri-II and Jhajjar (Aravalli) power plants of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) were built largely to supply the power needs of Delhi. Even in these power plants, however, there is a scarcity of coal.”

According to Delhi government, only a day’s worth of stock remains at NTPC’s Dadri-II power plant, and only 7-8 days’ worth of stock remains at Jhajjar (Aravalli).

Officials claimed in today’s emergency meeting that the Dadri-II, Unchahar, Kahalgaon, Farakka, and Jhajjar power plants in Delhi supply 1751 MW of electricity every day.

The Delhi government data stated that Unchahar power plant has two days’ worth of stock left, Kahalgaon has 3.5 days’ worth of stock left, and Farakka has five days’ worth of stock left.

Meanwhile, according to the National Power Portal’s daily coal report, NTPC’s power plants are experiencing a severe coal shortage.

Jai further said that Delhi government is closely monitoring the situation and making every effort to guarantee that people in various parts of the national capital do not experience power disruptions.

He noted that these power plants, which are currently battling a coal scarcity, are currently meeting 25% to 30% of Delhi’s electricity demand.

“These power plants are critical for preventing blackouts in some sections of Delhi and ensuring the continuous supply of electricity to the DMRC, hospitals, and Delhi residents during the next summer season. In the event of a coal shortage, the Delhi government has appealed to the Center to intervene and provide an adequate supply of coal in the power plants that supply electricity to Delhi, ensuring that people in Delhi have unrestricted access to electricity 24 hours a day, seven days a week “Jain explained.

Delhi’s peak electricity demand surpassed 6000 megawatts (MW) for the first time in April, as the unrelenting heatwave continues to push demand to new highs.

The power demand was 5786 MW on Wednesday, and it had risen by about 3.7 percent in just 24 hours. According to data from the discoms, peak electricity consumption in the BRPL area of South and West Delhi today was 2549 MW, while in the BYPL area of East and Central Delhi was 1375 MW.