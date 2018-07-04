Arvind Kejriwal said that CJI stating that the real power must lie with the elected government is a victory for the people of Delhi. In the verdict read out by CJI Dipak Misra, he said that the Constitution has no place for anarchy and L-G Anil Baijal must work harmoniously with the elected government.

Lauding the verdict given by CJI Dipak Misra over who gets to be the boss of Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal said that CJI stating that the real power must lie with the elected government is a victory for the people of Delhi. In the verdict read out by CJI Dipak Misra, he said that the Constitution has no place for anarchy and L-G Anil Baijal must work harmoniously with the elected government. Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal further termed the verdict by the 5-bench judge as a victory of democracy.

Joining the chorus, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia said that it was a landmark judgement. Hinting that projects won’t be stalled and work will be completed much before the allotted time, Sisodia said that the verdict by Supreme Court states that the AAP government is no more entitled to send files to L-G for his approval. He further termed the verdict as a victory for democracy.

Its a landmark judgement by Supreme Court. Now Delhi Govt will not have to send their files to LG for approval, now work will not be stalled. I thank the SC, its a big win for democracy Manish Sisodia,Delhi Deputy Chief Minister pic.twitter.com/U2Pa3jDkSz — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2018

Commenting on the verdict by CJI Dipak Misra that restored the balance of power in Delhi, former Attorney General of India, Soli Sorabjee said that the daily squabbles between L-G and state government is not good for the state so the verdict by the Supreme Court is good as L-G and government will now be working harmoniously for the betterment of Delhi.

Its a good verdict by Supreme Court. LG and Delhi Govt have to work harmoniously,can't always have confrontation. Daily squabbles are not good for democracy. I welcome the decision: Soli Sorabjee,former Attorney General of India pic.twitter.com/pmeMyoNUnR — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2018

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy said that the verdict was correct but still L-G Anil Baijal has the power to oppose any anti-national security or anti-constitutional decision which these Naxalite type people are capable of taking.

Yes what SC said is correct that LG must respect Delhi cabinet decisions, but if any anti national security or anti constitutional decision is taken,which they are capable of taking, as they are Naxalite type people, then LG can oppose: Subramanian Swamy,BJP MP pic.twitter.com/5fdKJ0KueU — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2018

On the other hand, hitting out at the Delhi-ruled AAP, former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit said that Congress ruled the national capital for 15 years and no such conflicts took place then. She further welcomed the verdict by the Supreme Court and said that as per Article 239 (AA) of the Constitution, Delhi is not a state but a UT. She added that if L-G and AAP don’t work together, it will result in problems for the people of Delhi.

I think what SC has said is very clear. As per Article 239 (AA) of the Constitution, Delhi is not a state,it is a UT.If Delhi Govt&LG don't work together then Delhi will face problems. Congress ruled Delhi for 15 years, no conflict took place then: Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi CM pic.twitter.com/UhRLmovOKN — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2018

