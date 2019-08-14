Several journalists, economist and social activists in Press Club today presented a ground report on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir but were not permitted to screen a 10-minute movie.

A number of notable personalities including journalists, economist and political activist on Wednesday presented a ground report on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 at Press Club of India in Delhi.

The report that was based on a five-day survey had visual documentation as well which was not permitted to be shown by the Press Club.

In the press conference following the report presentation, economist Jeane Dreze said the Press Club denied permission to screen the 10-minute film on the present situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

She added that the press club informally told them not to screen the movie because of pressure. Expressing her disappointment over Press Club’s restrictions she said if they could not show what was happening in the state in Press Club, then where.

Political activist Kavita Krishnan said the movie will be screened later and added that the press club privately told them that they were under pressure and couldn’t allow them to use the projector for the movie.

