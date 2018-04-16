The lawyer of the Kathua gangrape and murder case, Deepika Singh Rajawat who spoke at a protest in Delhi last night on Sunday, April 15. She claimed that she was getting rape threats and fears that she might ve even get raped or killed. she also said that people call her anti-national. The lawyer turned activist has decided to formally inform the apex court about the threats she has been receiving.

Protesters in Delhi and Mumbai expressed anguish over the gangrape and murder of an 8-year-old girl belonging to a nomadic Bakerwal community in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua in Rasana forest on Sunday, April 15. Deepika Singh Rajawat, the lawyer who brought up the case to light, told news agency ANI, “I don’t know till when I will be alive. I can be raped, my modesty can be outraged, I can be killed, I can be damaged. I was threatened that ‘we will not forgive you’. I am going to tell SC that I am in danger”.

Deepika who resides in Jammu came to Delhi to address at the protest, NotInMyName, organised by independent filmmakers Rahul Roy and Saba Dewan, who have in the past been part of several demonstrations during the infamous mob lynching cases, including attacks on Muslims and Dalits. Speaking at the protest, Chairperson of Voice For Rights, an NGO working for human right, Rajawat said, “I am mother a 12-year-old girl, I am also sacred when my daughter goes to school or anywhere else, I am always in a state of fear, today we are scared about our daughter, we are sacred if they go out and therefore we confine them within the 4 boundaries of the wall. And that is why I took the case”.

A 5-member committee of the Bar Council (BCI) will visit the Kathua’s Hiranagar area and will submit a factual report on the case after seeking time for the Supreme Court. And in related developments, the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti has willfully accepted the resignations of the 2 BJP ministers Chandra Prakash Ganga and Lal Singh who had participated in a protest, named Hindu Ekta March, in support of the accused in the rape case.

