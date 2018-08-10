Delhi rain alert: Delhi is likely to witness light rains or drizzle with the weather turning cloudy and reports of heavy downpour coming in from Faridabad and Noida.

The weather is already turning cloudy in the National Capital

After 2 days of dry weather, resulting in rise in mercury, Delhi is likely to witness light rains or drizzle as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather is already turning cloudy in the National Capital with reports of rains coming in from Faridabad and Noida.

“The sky will be generally cloudy. There is a possibility of light rains or drizzle in the National Capital Region towards the evening,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official was quoted by the Financial Express as saying today.

In the last 24 hours, the department has recorded 0.6 mm of rainfall with humidity at around 78 percent.

However, the maximum temperature was only a single notch below the season’s average at 33.5 degrees Celsius. The minimum tempreature in the morning was recorded at 26.5 degrees Celsius, season’s average.

