Heavy rains lashed several parts of Delhi on Sunday morning leading to waterlogging in several areas. Though there’s less congestion on road, commuters have to face a lot of a problems because of the traffic jams caused due to waterlogging. In some parts of the city, it was difficult to spot the road as it submerged under the rain water.
“The sky will be generally cloudy with light to moderate rain or thundershowers,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.
The national capital took a deep breath of relief as the rains brought relief from the high humidity.
According to ANI, at least 16 people have died in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours following heavy rain and lightning.
#Visuals of water-logging from Delhi's South Avenue following heavy rains. pic.twitter.com/yCGgyiPFQH— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2018
Delhi: Visuals of water-logging from Shanti Path area. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/jqJqafcgdl— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2018
Nice Sunday morning weather with Rythem of Fallin' Rains🌧.. suddenly got spoiled when got stuck in water logged roads around ISBT Kashmere Gate (see the DTC bus stuck under Red Fort Flyover) .. #DelhiRains😳🌧 pic.twitter.com/l7TyTahafC— bij semwal (@bizjsem) September 2, 2018
At 8.30 a.m., humidity was 95 per cent. The Met department said that the city has received 24.6 mm of rainfall during the last 24 hours. Saturday's maximum temperature settled at 29.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.
It was a rainy Sunday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average. The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.
The downpour for the second consecutive day brought respite to residents of the national capital after days of humidity.
Waterlogging was reported from parts of the capital city, slowing down traffic at many roads.
