Though there's less congestion on road, commuters have to face a lot of a problems because of the traffic jams caused due to waterlogging. (Photo: IANS)

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Delhi on Sunday morning leading to waterlogging in several areas. Though there’s less congestion on road, commuters have to face a lot of a problems because of the traffic jams caused due to waterlogging. In some parts of the city, it was difficult to spot the road as it submerged under the rain water.

“The sky will be generally cloudy with light to moderate rain or thundershowers,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The national capital took a deep breath of relief as the rains brought relief from the high humidity.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates.

Live Blog

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App