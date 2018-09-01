Heavy rains hit the national capital and its neighbouring areas on Saturday morning. The city took a deep breath of relief as the rains brought relief from the high humidity. However, the morning commuters faced a lot of trouble from the flooded roads and slow-moving traffic. At around 8:30am in the morning, the MeT Department recorded the minimum temperature at 21 degree Celsius, three notches below the normal. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted that the weather will remain cloudy throughout the day with light rain showers.
Meanwhile, the people have been posting videos and photos of flooded roads and traffic jams from different areas of the city. Besides this, the Delhi Traffic Police has also released several advisories to keep people updated about the ongoing condition of traffic in the city. The traffic police have earlier also informed that the heavy rains have affected the traffic on Mathura road, Shershah road, Mathura road to Bhairon road, Purana Quila road, Bihari colony, Maharishi Raman Marg, Teen Murti Lane, 11 Murti and Girdhari Lal Goswami Marg near post office due to excessive waterlogging.
Here are the LIVE updates on Delhi rain:
Live Blog
In some parts of the city, it was difficult to spot the road as it submerged under the rain water.
Where is the road? #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/glFoAwpkKv— Prateek (@DelhiKaGeezer) August 28, 2018
Commuters have to face a lot of a problems because of the traffic jams caused due to waterlogging in several areas.
This is what you get when the city government indulges itself in catfight for most of the time. This is Delhi model of governance. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/4Jz5HDriwl— Prashant Rangnekar (@prashant85) August 28, 2018
Hashtag #DelhiRains has been trending in Twitter. Check out some of the tweets carrying videos and photos from across the city.
You might mock them but you can never take away their undying spirit. Dedication of these men will surely make your day!#DelhiRains#SaturdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/RUfvcskQ5C— Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) September 1, 2018
Heavy traffic jams and waterlogging reported from the ITO footover bridge
Two-storey building collapsed in Vijat Nagar, Ghaziabad
A two storey building collapsed in Vijay Vihar under PS Tronica City, District Ghaziabad at around 11 AM. 7-8 persons were timely taken out of it. One old lady of around 60 years age is injured and has been admitted to Hospital. As of now no reports of anyone trapped inside the debris of the collapsed building. Relief operations underway: SSP Ghaziabad
Here the advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police;
Waterlogging at Azad market chowk, Moti Lal Nehru Marg North Side, Vijay Chowk Laxmi Nagar Metro Station, Yamuna Bridge Wazirabad and Anand Parvat Gali no.10. Traffic is heavy from Ali Village Red Light towards Harkesh Nagar Mathura Road.
Waterlogging at Road no. 51 Model Town and Ghazipur Flyover NH-24. Kindly avoid the stretch. Waterlogging at Bhamashah Chowk Prince Road and at Teliwada Qutub chowk.