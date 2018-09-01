Heavy rains lashed Delhi on Saturday morning bringing some relief for the residents from the mounting humidity. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted that the weather will remain cloudy throughout the day with light rain showers. Scroll down to check the LIVE updates on Delhi rain:

Heavy rains hit the national capital and its neighbouring areas on Saturday morning. The city took a deep breath of relief as the rains brought relief from the high humidity. However, the morning commuters faced a lot of trouble from the flooded roads and slow-moving traffic. At around 8:30am in the morning, the MeT Department recorded the minimum temperature at 21 degree Celsius, three notches below the normal. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted that the weather will remain cloudy throughout the day with light rain showers.

Meanwhile, the people have been posting videos and photos of flooded roads and traffic jams from different areas of the city. Besides this, the Delhi Traffic Police has also released several advisories to keep people updated about the ongoing condition of traffic in the city. The traffic police have earlier also informed that the heavy rains have affected the traffic on Mathura road, Shershah road, Mathura road to Bhairon road, Purana Quila road, Bihari colony, Maharishi Raman Marg, Teen Murti Lane, 11 Murti and Girdhari Lal Goswami Marg near post office due to excessive waterlogging.

Here are the LIVE updates on Delhi rain:

Live Blog

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App