Several parts of Delhi and nearby areas flooded this morning because of heavy rains. A canal running through the slum overflowed due to which houses collapsed in Anna Nagar, near the ITO area.

A canal running through the slum overflowed due to which houses collapsed in Anna Nagar, near the ITO area. No one was stuck inside the premises, as per reports.

From the overflowing sewage drain, water gushed into the basement of an under-construction building. These dramatic visuals can be seen in the video which was shared on social media.

#WATCH Delhi: A house collapsed in the slum area of Anna Nagar near ITO today following heavy rainfall. No one was present in the house at the time of the incident. Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) and fire engines are present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/IwS5X08nps — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

Residents can be heard screaming in the background as the houses collapsed and get washed away by the rushing water.

Fire engines and Centralised Accident and Trauma Services are present at the spot.

Due to the heavy rains, places like the ITO, Manto Bridge were flooded.

In the national capital, the heavy rainfall brought traffic to a standstill because of waterlogging in low lying areas.

The IMD (Indian Meteorological Department) has warned Delhi of heavy rains for the next three days.

In Delhi, the iconic Minto bridge was flooded by the heavy showers today and a man’s body was found floating in water near a road under the bridge.

Due to heavy waterlogging, jams were reported from Azadpur to Mukarba Chowk, Yashwant Place to Ashoka Road, at Ring Road, Bhairon Road, and near Mundka metro station, according to the Delhi Traffic Police.

Till 8:30 am, 74.8 mm rainfall was recorded by the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, said IMD.

