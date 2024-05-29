Delhi Records Highest-Ever Temperature at 52.3 Degrees Celsius

Delhi recorded its highest-ever temperature on Wednesday, with the mercury reaching a scorching 52.3 degrees Celsius. The record-breaking temperature was logged at a monitoring station in Mungeshpur at 2:30 PM which set off alerts across the entire city.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the regional head of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), provided insights into the factors contributing to this extreme heat. “The outskirts of Delhi, such as Mungeshpur, Narela, and Najafgarh, are particularly vulnerable to the early arrival of hot winds from Rajasthan. These areas bear the brunt of these winds, exacerbating the already severe weather conditions,” he explained.

The recorded temperature is more than nine degrees Celsius above the expected range for this time of the year, surpassing the previous record of 49.2 degrees Celsius set in 2002. This marks the second consecutive day of record-breaking heat in the region, raising significant concerns among residents and authorities.

In response to the extreme heat, the IMD has issued a red alert health notice for Delhi, home to over 30 million people. The alert warns of a “very high likelihood of developing heat illness and heat stroke in all ages” and urges “extreme care for vulnerable populations.”

While high temperatures are not unusual during Indian summers, the intensity and frequency of recent heatwaves have been linked to climate change. Scientific research indicates that global warming is making heatwaves longer, more frequent, and more intense.

The searing temperatures have also driven up power demand in the capital, reaching an all-time high of 8,302 megawatts as residents increasingly rely on air conditioning to cope with the heat.

Other regions in northern India are also experiencing extreme temperatures. Phalodi in Rajasthan recorded 51 degrees Celsius, while Sirsa in Haryana saw the mercury rise to 50.3 degrees Celsius. In contrast, some districts in southern Rajasthan, including Barmer, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Sirohi, and Jalore, experienced a slight relief with temperatures falling by up to 4 degrees Celsius due to moist winds from the Arabian Sea.

Looking ahead, numerical weather prediction (NWP) data suggest a gradual reduction in heatwave conditions across northwest India starting from May 30. This forecasted relief is attributed to the anticipated incursion of moist winds from both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, which are expected to cause a gradual decrease in maximum temperatures, particularly over Uttar Pradesh.

As Delhi and the surrounding regions grapple with the current heatwave, the long-term implications of climate change remain a critical concern.

