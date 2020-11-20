A minimum temperature of 7.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in the national capital on Friday, which is its lowest in this winter season. The IMD declares cold wave when the temperature is 10 degrees Celsius 4.5 notches less than normal for two consecutive days for the plains.

A minimum temperature of 7.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in the national capital on Friday, which is its lowest in this winter season. Speaking to ANI, Kuldeep Srivastava, Scientist at India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, “Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7.5 degrees Celsius today, the lowest in this winter season, which begins from the month of October. This is due to snowfall in plain and hilly areas. This dip in temperature will continue for the next two days.”

The IMD declares cold wave when the temperature is 10 degrees Celsius 4.5 notches less than normal for two consecutive days for the plains. As far as Air Quality Index is concerned, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall (AQI) of the city stood at 309 (very poor category) on Friday.

The area around Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium reported an AQI of 281 and Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium recorded 279, both in the ‘poor’ category, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed. Whereas, Chandni Chowk, Dwarka, and RK Puram reported AQIs of 314, 336, and 304 respectively, all in the ‘very poor’ category.

Also, a thick layer of toxic foam enveloped the Yamuna river on Friday morning. As per experts, the reason behind the ‘toxic’ foam was high phosphate content following the discharge of toxic industrial pollutants including detergents into the river. (ANI)