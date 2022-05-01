Delhi recorded over 1,500 instances for the second day in a row, with 1,520 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours

According to the Delhi government’s health bulletin on Saturday, the national capital recorded over 1,500 instances for the second day in a row, with 1,520 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours.

On Friday, Delhi reported 1,607 COVID-19 illnesses. As a result, the number of active cases in the city has surpassed 5,700, reaching a high of 5,716 for the first time since February 9. On February 9th, there were 6,304 active cases.

The positivity rate on Saturday was 5.10 percent, based on 29,775 samples analyzed in the previous 24 hours.

However, 1,412 COVID patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries in the city to 18,51,184 since the beginning of the epidemic.

In the last 24 hours, one patient died from the virus, bringing the total number of COVID deaths in Delhi to 26,175.

40,132 additional beneficiaries received COVID shots as part of the city’s immunization push, bringing the total number of vaccine doses administered to 3,34,41,371.