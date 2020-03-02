Delhi riots: BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya took on Umar Khalid today and questioned the timing of his speech in Amravati and communal riots in Delhi. BJP has alleged that former JNUSU leader Umar Khalid provoked people is behind riots. Malviya too shared a video to prove his point, watch the video below.

Delhi riots: Days after the communal riots in several parts of the North East Delhi, the BJP leveled allegations against former Jawahar Lal Nehru (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid of provoking violence and disturbing the social harmony on Monday, March 2. Taking it to the social media, several saffron front leaders, including the IT Cell chief Amit Malviya shared a video of Umar Khalid’s speech that he had given in Maharashtra’s Amravati a week before riots in Delhi.

The former JNUSU leader, Umar Khalid, is all set to face a trial under sedition charges for allegedly giving an anti-India speech in 2016, and now may land in another soup. To prove his claim, the BJP IT Cell chief shared a clip from Umar Khalid’s speech, in which, Khalid can be clearly heard saying when the US President Donald Trump would arrive in India, then people would show him that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government of India are creating a divide among the people.

Mahatma Gandhi’s principles have been scrapped, but the citizens of India are standing tall against the discrimination, Umar Khalid said in the video clip shared by BJP.

Umar Khalid, already facing sedition charges, gave a speech in Amaravati on 17Feb, where he exhorted a largely Muslim audience to come out on streets in huge numbers when Trump arrives in India on 24th. Was the violence in Delhi planned weeks in advance by the Tukde Tukde gang? pic.twitter.com/feUMwpPeKS — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 2, 2020

He asserted that the government would divide the people, the citizens would fight for the unity coming out on the streets. The fight is long, but people would fight for their right,” said Khalid.

A few days after Khalid’s speech, and exactly at the same time when Donald Trump was in India, communal riots happened in the Capital. Putting a question mark on the timing and relation between Umar Khalid’s speech and Delhi riots, BJP today claimed that ex-JNUSU leaders could be behind the violence in which 43 people died and more than 200 got injured.

