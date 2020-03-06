Delhi riots: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has imposed a ban on 2 Malayalam news channels– Asianet News and Media One– for the next 48 hours over biased coverage last week's communal riots happened in the north-east Delhi.

Day after the communal riots in several parts of the North-East Delhi in which more than 53 people lost their lives, the Centre on Friday imposed banned on 2 Malayalam news channels– Asianet News and Media One– for next 48 hours over their biased coverage last week. The 48-hour ban was announced by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar on Friday at 7.30 pm. In its order, the IB Ministry said 2 channels which covered the Delhi violence on February 25 in such a manner that it shows attacks on places of worship and was found to be totally biased towards a particular community.

The IB Ministry’s order also questioned channels for leveling baseless allegations against the RSS, ruling BJP’s ideology parent, and the Delhi Police for inaction. Channel seems to be critical towards the Delhi Police and the RSS, reads the order.

Noting news channels anchors’ and reporters’ way of presentation, the government said such reporting may lead to nationwide communal disharmony when the situation was highly volatile.

The ministry said both channels had violated two provisions under the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994 – one prohibiting coverage of attacks on religions, and another prohibiting coverage that could incite violence or promote “anti-national attitudes” or disturb law and order.

The government’s decision to ban the news channels left social media in shock and people started trolling and questioning the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Look at a few reactions from the tweeple:

Asianet is one of the oldest private television channel, they are critical of RSS, banned for 48 hours for their coverage on Delhi Riots. Why was a warning notice not issued but direct ban? While godi channels falsehood of nano chips in notes was rewarded with interview of PM pic.twitter.com/tNnmn6mHFl — Abhinav (@abhinavaazad) March 6, 2020

Govt banned two Malayalam Channel #AsianetNews and #MediaOne because they dared to show the reality of Delhi Pogroms. Hypocrites get offended by the truth. The Modi govt allows Freedom of Hate Expression and ban the sane voices. Censorship is to art as lynching is to justice. — Kashif Ahmed Faraz (@kkkash_if) March 6, 2020

It is Fascism#Resistmediaban#Delhigenocide pic.twitter.com/23gvj5mRZP — Basheer Aalath (@AalathB) March 6, 2020

48 hour ban on Malayalam news channel imposed by Ministry of information and broadcasting. Order says news shown in a manner which highlighted attack on particular community and places of workship. #DelhiViolence pic.twitter.com/kOLGc44Yfi — Arshdeep (@arsh_kaur7) March 6, 2020

Reason to ban found from Tharoor's own admission :

1) South Indian channel 2) didnot inflame communal passion 3) fine and independent Verdict : Guilty Let discuss this after Holi Holidays and Corona sickdays — Toknow (@Toknow86969453) March 6, 2020

