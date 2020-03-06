Day after the communal riots in several parts of the North-East Delhi in which more than 53 people lost their lives, the Centre on Friday imposed banned on 2 Malayalam news channels– Asianet News and Media One– for next 48 hours over their biased coverage last week. The 48-hour ban was announced by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar on Friday at 7.30 pm. In its order, the IB Ministry said 2 channels which covered the Delhi violence on February 25 in such a manner that it shows attacks on places of worship and was found to be totally biased towards a particular community.

The IB Ministry’s order also questioned channels for leveling baseless allegations against the RSS, ruling BJP’s ideology parent, and the Delhi Police for inaction. Channel seems to be critical towards the Delhi Police and the RSS, reads the order.

Noting news channels anchors’ and reporters’ way of presentation, the government said such reporting may lead to nationwide communal disharmony when the situation was highly volatile.

The ministry said both channels had violated two provisions under the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994 – one prohibiting coverage of attacks on religions, and another prohibiting coverage that could incite violence or promote “anti-national attitudes” or disturb law and order.

