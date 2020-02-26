Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced Rs 1 crore relief and offered a job to a family member of Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal who was killed by the mob in riot-hit North East Delhi.

The people of the city never support violence, this all has been done by some anti-social, political and external elements. They can not be Aam Aadmi (common man) asserted Kejriwal. He further said that the politics of hatred and violence would not be tolerated.

The chief minister had met and extended condolences to the families of Ratan Lal on Tuesday.

Reports said CM Kejriwal and Delhi Chief Secretary would soon visit the riots-hit areas of North East Delhi to build confidence among people as ordered by the Delhi High Court.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi Assembly: I want to assure the family of Delhi Police Head Constable Rattan Lal ji that we will take care of them. We will give a compensation of Rs 1 Crore and a job to a member of his family. pic.twitter.com/ifh9UernLI — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020

The authorities have confirmed 23 deaths till now and more than 200 people were admitted to the GTB Hospital since Sunday, said reports.

An IB personnel, Ankit Sharma, was also killed in the violence whose body was found in a drain of Jafrabad. Reports said Ankit was attacked by rioters near the Chand Bagh bridge and was beaten to death.

Call for peace:

In view of the tensed situation in the Capital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had called for an all-party meet to seek support to control the situation. The BJP, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, all 3 have urged to maintain peace in the city and not to believe any rumor or false information.

