Delhi Riots: CM Arvind Kejriwal has announced compensation for injured in Delhi riots and demanded stringent punishment for the culprits. Kejriwal added no politics should be done on national security.

Delhi Riots: After an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Tahir Hussain’s name was dragged into recent incidents of violence in North East Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal did a presser on Thursday and asked for an investigation. Delhi CM said police should deal the situation with iron fist and politics over the national security should be stopped.

Kejriwal, in his speech, demanded stringent punishment for culprits, asserting that if any one from Aam Aadmi Party found guilty, he should be punished double.

Allegations of killing Ankit Sharma (Intelligence Bureau Personnel) were also leveled against Tahir Hussain, who was found dead in a drain of Jhafrabad area.

Kejriwal said no one should be spared, irrespective to which party he belongs, if they are found guilty of riots and violence.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: Any person who is found guilty should be given stringent punishment. If any Aam Aadmi Party person is found guilty then that person should be given double the punishment. There should be no politics on the issue of national security. #DelhiViolence pic.twitter.com/ykrsL7sIA4 — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2020

Taking on Home Minister Amit Shah, Kejriwal asked is this how India’s criminal justice system work? Stop politicizing national issues, added the Chief Minister.

The toll has constantly rising and the latest count, 35, was confirmed by the GTB Hospital doctors since Sunday. Reports said over 200 people got injured in the riots and are under treatment.

Till now, public and private property worth thousands of crores have been vandalised and looted.

To control the situation, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has handed over the responbility of law and order to the National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

The Delhi police has arrested more than 106 accused in relation to violence after filing 18 FIRs.

